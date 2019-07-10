West Ham Haven’t Given Up On Maxi Gomez, Continuing To Dangle Big Contract In Front of Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have not yet thrown in the towel in the race for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, it has been claimed in Spain.



It was thought that the Hammers had been beaten in the chase for the Uruguayan, with Gomez travelling to Valencia to undergo a medical with Los Che.













While West Ham are prepared to pay Gomez's €50m release clause, they will not pay it all in one go, as is required to activate it under La Liga rules, and Celta Vigo prefer to sell to Valencia in a deal which will see two players go the other way.



However, according to Valencia-based daily Super Deporte, West Ham have not yet given up.



Despite knowing Celta Vigo will only accept the release clause being met in a single payment, West Ham are continuing to try to convince Gomez to push to go to London.







It is claimed they are offering the striker a highly lucrative contract to make the move to the London Stadium and have continued to do so on Wednesday.



Gomez will earn around €2m per year for each year of a five-year contract at Valencia.





Joining West Ham would see Gomez earn in excess of that figure.



However, so far there is no sign that Gomez is having a rethink and opting for West Ham over Valencia.



