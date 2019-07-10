West Ham Make Approach For Gonzalo Higuain, Loan Offer, Juventus Inform Hammers of Demands

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have shown concrete interest in landing Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to Sky Italia.



The Hammers are keen to strengthen their attacking options over the course of the summer, but look set to miss out on Maxi Gomez, who is poised to join Spanish giants Valencia.













The Premier League side have other irons in the fire and have approached Juventus about Higuain, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea.



West Ham have offered to take Higuain on loan for the season, with a right to buy inserted in the deal.



However, they are also promising it would be transformed into an obligation to buy if certain conditions were met during the loan.







Juventus have informed the Hammers they want €40m for Higuain.



The Argentine striker, who has also been linked with Roma, struggled to impose himself during his loan stint at Chelsea last season.





Chelsea could have kept Higuain at Stamford Bridge for the forthcoming campaign, but opted against doing so.



West Ham however appear to believe Higuain can still make a big impact in the Premier League.



