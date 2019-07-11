Angers Ready To Use Nicolas Pepe Example To Win Race For Liverpool Linked Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Angers are ready to swoop to sign Liverpool linked Silas Wamangituka in a bid to replace Jeff Reine-Adelaide and believe the striker can be convinced by the development of Nicolas Pepe at the Stade Raymond Kopa.



Wamangituka has attracted interest from potential suitors within France and abroad, following his impressive season with Paris FC in Ligue 2.













The 19-year-old netted 11 goals and registered two assists for his team-mates in the second tier last season and has emerged as a target for Liverpool and a host of clubs, including Nantes, Marseille, Club Brugge, Schalke, Lille and Toulouse.



Wamangituka is attracting considerable interest from within France and, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Angers are eyeing snapping him up this summer.





It is claimed the Ligue 1 outfit want to sign Wamangituka as a replacement for Reine-Adelaide, who has attracted interest from Lille in the summer transfer window.







And Angers are hopeful about convincing Wamangituka to snub other interest to make the switch to the Stade Raymond Kopa by pointing to the development of Pepe, who came up through the ranks at the club.



Despite their interest, Liverpool have yet to table a bid for Wamangituka.





As such, Angers could firm up their interest, should they accept the €13m offer from Lille for Reine-Adelaide.



The 19-year-old has a contract with Paris FC that expires in 2021 and the Ligue 2 side are looking for €6m.

