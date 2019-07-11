Arsenal and Wolves Linked Star Increasingly Set To Stay At Inter

Follow @insidefutbol





Ivan Perisic, who has been linked with Arsenal and Wolves in recent weeks, now looks set to stay at Inter this summer.



The 30-year-old has been linked with a switch to the Premier League over the last 18 months, but despite desiring to play in the English top flight, no move has happened.













Arsenal wanted him on an initial loan deal during the winter transfer window and have been linked with rekindling their interest in him during the ongoing summer transfer window.



However, Wolves have also emerged as a potential destination for the Croatia international.





But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Perisic looks set to continue with Inter, despite his desire to leave the club earlier this summer.







It is claimed Antonio Conte is now planning for life with Perisic in the ranks, as the Croatian continues at the San Siro.



It remains to be seen if Inter might have a rethink in the event a bid for Perisic is made.





Perisic directly contributed to 17 goals in all competitions for Inter last season.



Inter have locked him down to a contract that runs until 2022.

