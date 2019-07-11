Barcelona Move Ahead of Manchester City In Joao Cancelo Race

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have moved into pole position, ahead of Manchester City and Bayern Munich, for the signature of Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo.



Cancelo has been linked with a move away from the Italian champions all summer as they look to raise funds in the market and balance their books.













Manchester City have long identified the Portugal international as one of their priority targets but they have refused to meet Juventus’ €60m asking price for the full-back.



Bayern Munich have also carried out checks on Cancelo this summer but they are yet to put in a concrete bid for the defender.





Barcelona have been keeping tabs on his situation and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Catalan giants have taken the lead in the race to sign the full-back this summer.







The Catalan giants are in the market for a full-back and Cancelo has been identified as a top option.



And it has been claimed that Barcelona are also prepared to meet Juventus’ valuation of the defender.





Juventus are prepared to keep Cancelo at the club next season if none of his suitors pay the €60m they want from his departure.

