XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/07/2019 - 13:25 BST

Bayern Munich Coaching Staff Have Concerns Over Liverpool Target Ousmane Dembele

 




The Bayern Munich coaching staff have reservations over potentially signing Liverpool linked winger Ousmane Dembele this summer.

The German champions have identified Manchester City winger Leroy Sane as their priority target for the transfer window and have been working on convincing the player to return to the Bundesliga.  


 



However, Bayern Munich have not received any concrete encouragement from the player’s camp to suggest that the former Schalke winger is keen on joining this summer.

Dembele has been identified as an alternative target and the club, along with Liverpool, have been in touch with Dembele's entourage to express an interest.
 


But according to German magazine Kicker, the club’s coaching staff are not fully on board with the idea of signing the Barcelona wide man this summer.



There have been murmurs of discontent at the Nou Camp about the player’s fitness issues and general attitude.

And the same problems are also acting as a massive reservation in the minds of the coaching staff at Bayern Munich.
 


At present Dembele is planning for another season at Barcelona, but if he does indicate he will move on, Bayern Munich will have a decision to make over whether to rival Liverpool for his signature.  
 