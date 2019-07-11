Bayern Munich Coaching Staff Have Concerns Over Liverpool Target Ousmane Dembele

Follow @insidefutbol





The Bayern Munich coaching staff have reservations over potentially signing Liverpool linked winger Ousmane Dembele this summer.



The German champions have identified Manchester City winger Leroy Sane as their priority target for the transfer window and have been working on convincing the player to return to the Bundesliga.













However, Bayern Munich have not received any concrete encouragement from the player’s camp to suggest that the former Schalke winger is keen on joining this summer.



Dembele has been identified as an alternative target and the club, along with Liverpool, have been in touch with Dembele's entourage to express an interest.





But according to German magazine Kicker, the club’s coaching staff are not fully on board with the idea of signing the Barcelona wide man this summer.







There have been murmurs of discontent at the Nou Camp about the player’s fitness issues and general attitude.



And the same problems are also acting as a massive reservation in the minds of the coaching staff at Bayern Munich.





At present Dembele is planning for another season at Barcelona, but if he does indicate he will move on, Bayern Munich will have a decision to make over whether to rival Liverpool for his signature.

