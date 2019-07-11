Everton Don’t Want Transfer Saga Around Ademola Lookman

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton do not want another transfer saga around Ademola Lookman this summer, after rejecting an offer from RB Leipig, according to the Times.



The Bundesliga club were keen on securing a permanent transfer for Lookman last summer, but a move failed to materialise as the teams could not reach an agreement.













Despite losing out on securing a deal for Lookman then, RB Leipzig have continued to track him in a bid to try and snare him away from Goodison Park this summer.



Everton have already rejected an initial offer worth £15m in exchange for Lookman, with more needed to land him.





And it is claimed the Toffees do not want a repeat of another transfer saga surrounding Lookman, meaning RB Leipizg will have to increase their offer or walk away from the deal in the coming weeks.







As such, it remains to be seen whether RB Leipzig are prepared to play ball with the demands set by Everton for the signature of Lookman.



The 21-year-old started just three games in the Premier League for Everton last season.





However, he still has two years remaining on his contract at Goodison Park.



Lookman directly contributed to nine goals from 11 appearances during his six-month loan spell at RB Leipzig in the 2017/18 campaign.

