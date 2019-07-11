I Want To Become As Popular As I Was At Celtic – Mikael Lustig On Gent Mission

Follow @insidefutbol





Mikael Lustig has admitted that he wants to be as popular as he was at Celtic during his stay with Gent in the Belgian top flight.



Lustig, who made the switch to Parkhead from Rosenborg in 2012, put an end to his seven-year long association with Celtic this summer.













The 32-year-old opted to join Gent following the expiry of his contract with Celtic, rejecting a new Bhoys deal, and is gearing up for a new adventure in Belgium.



In the wake of his permanent transfer to Gent, Lustig has stated he wants to become as popular as he was at Celtic at his new club next season.





However, the defender is well aware that he will have to completely devote himself to Gent in order to become a fan favourite, and insists he feels good mentally and physically ahead of his new adventure.







“I certainly hope that I will become just as popular [I was with Celtic] at Gent”, Lustig told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



“But that is only possible by giving myself completely to the club.





“My body is still good and I am still very hungry.”



Lustig enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Celtic, where won 16 domestic honours during his tenure with the club.

