06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/07/2019 - 16:23 BST

I'll Tell You Truth – Lyon Sporting Director Comments On Situation of Arsenal Linked Nabil Fekir

 




Lyon sporting director Juninho has conceded that it will be hard to convince Arsenal linked Nabil Fekir to continue at the club this summer.

Fekir came within a whisker of joining Liverpool last year, but the Reds backed out after a problem was identified in his medical and he stayed at Lyon.  


 



His future has again come under the scanner and with a year left on his contract, the player is believed to be determined to force through a move.

Arsenal and Roma are said to be keeping a close watch on his situation, but Lyon are yet to receive a concrete offer for Fekir despite the player being ready to move on.
 


Lyon are keen to secure a fee for him as his contract is due to run out in 12 months and Juninho insists that the chances of Fekir staying appear to be low.



“I spoke with Fekir”, the Lyon sporting director said in a press conference.

“It was personal stuff, to know about his life.
 


“I translated him for the coach. He loves him.

“He is a player who has been trained here, is a world champion, but his generation has gone away, so it is hard to convince him to continue.

“It is not closed but I will tell you the truth.”

Juninho feels the player still has age on his side but conceded it will be hard to convince him to stay another season at Lyon.

“As long as he is here we are going to work with the assumption that he will be staying.

“He is still young. I arrived here at 26, the same age as him, but he has had better training.

“I think it is going to be hard to convince him to stay.”   
 