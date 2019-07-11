XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/07/2019 - 16:39 BST

It’s Ibrox Crowd As Rangers Player I’m Looking Forward To – Gers New Boy’s Admission

 




Rangers new boy Greg Stewart has admitted he is looking forward to experiencing the feeling of representing the Gers in a competitive game at Ibrox.

The 29-year-old joined Rangers on a two-year deal this summer, after the expiry of his contract with Birmingham City in the Championship.  


 



Stewart spent last season on loan at Kilmarnock and Aberdeen respectively, and directly contributed to 20 goals in all competitions, including a goal against Rangers at Ibrox in October last year.

And following his switch to Ibrox, Stewart has admitted he is looking forward to representing Rangers in front of a sell-out crowd at Ibrox this term.
 


The forward also added there has been a lot of hard work in pre-season over the last few weeks and reiterates that he cannot wait to make his competitive debut for Rangers at Ibrox.



“All the hard work in the first two-three weeks, getting your fitness up and the games come along, so I’m looking forward to it”, Stewart told Rangers TV.

“I’ve had a couple of games behind closed doors, but to get the real feel for it, when you walk out in front of the [crowd] at Ibrox especially, so I’m looking forward to that the most.”
 


Stewart made his debut for Rangers during their 4-0 win over St Joseph’s in their Europa League qualifying round first leg clash on Tuesday night.

He could feature again next week, when Rangers host the return leg at Ibrox on Thursday.   
 