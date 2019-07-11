XRegister
11/07/2019 - 16:17 BST

Leeds United Not In Race To Sign Defender

 




Leeds United will not be signing former Chelsea captain Gary Cahill on a free transfer this summer.

The Whites are eyeing strengthening their options in defence ahead of the upcoming season, after parting ways with Pontus Jansson, who joined Brentford.  


 



As such, there was talk of them pursuing a deal to sign Cahill on a free transfer during the ongoing summer transfer window.

However, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay, Leeds will not be snapping up Cahill this summer.
 


Cahill has also emerged as a target for Aston Villa, who are preparing for a return to the Premier League next season.



But Dean Smith has yet to make a concrete approach to lure him to Villa Park.

Despite their efforts, it remains to be seen whether Leeds can find a reliable candidate to bolster their defence for the upcoming Championship campaign.
 


Marcelo Bielsa has signed defender Ben White on a season-long deal from Brighton this summer.

Leeds narrowly missed out on a return to the top flight last season and will be eyeing securing automatic promotion this term.   
 