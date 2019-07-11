XRegister
11/07/2019 - 10:05 BST

Manchester United Linked Paulo Dybala Not Keen To Leave Juventus

 




Paulo Dybala, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, has told Juventus that he does not want to leave the club this summer.

The Argentine’s future at Juventus has been subject to speculation since the end of last season when it appeared he could be on his way out.  


 



But the departure of Massimiliano Allegri and the arrival of Maurizio Sarri seemed to have tilted the balance towards Dybala continuing with the Old Lady next season.

There have also been rumours that he could be offered to Manchester United as part of a deal to take Paul Pogba back to Turin this summer.
 


But it seems the Argentine has a clear idea of his future and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, he has told Juventus that he wants to be at the club next season.



Dybala is not actively seeking a move away from the Italian champions and is now keen to stay at the club and regain his status as a certain starter under Sarri.

Juventus are yet to take a final call on whether to cash in on the Argentine, but the club also seem to be moving towards the decision to keep hold of him.
 


Dybala has scored 78 goals in 182 appearances for Juventus since joining the club from Palermo in 2015.   
 