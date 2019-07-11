Paris Saint-Germain Back In For Everton Star, Negotiations Started

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have rekindled discussions with Everton over the possibility of securing a permanent transfer for Idrissa Gueye.



The Senegalese midfielder was the subject of concrete interest from PSG during the winter transfer window in January, but Everton refused to cash in on him.













PSG tested their resolve with multiple bids for Gueye, who was keen on the idea of linking up with the Ligue 1 champions last season.



However, Everton maintained that Gueye was non-transferable and knocked back all the offers on their table for the midfielder.





Despite missing out on one of their top targets in Gueye, PSG have continued to keep a close eye on him since then.







And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Parisians have rekindled their interest in Gueye during the ongoing summer transfer window.



It is claimed that PSG have re-established contact with Everton and subsequently made an initial €30m offer to kick-start discussions between the parties.





As such, it remains to be seen whether Everton cool their stance on Gueye and consider the idea of cashing in on him this summer.



The 29-year-old has a contract with Everton that runs until 2022 and has been keen to join PSG.

