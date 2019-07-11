Steve Bruce Departing With Newcastle Squad For China In Balance

Follow @insidefutbol





Steve Bruce is expected to become the new Newcastle United boss, barring major issues with compensation, but it is debatable whether he will depart with the squad for their trip to China this weekend, according to the Chronicle.



The Magpies have zeroed in on Bruce as the man they want to fill the vacancy left by Rafael Benitez, who departed at the end of his contract.













Newcastle have been holding talks to agree a compensation package to take Bruce from Sheffield Wednesday, but are yet to finalise a deal to take the experienced manager to St James' Park.



Barring any major issues with compensation, Bruce will then become the new Newcastle manager.



However, it is unclear whether the deal will be done in time to enable Bruce to depart with the Newcastle squad to China this weekend.







Bruce only took over as Sheffield Wednesday manager in February and is on a one-year rolling contract at Hillsborough.



The Owls are not keen on losing their boss, but appear to be fighting a losing battle, with Bruce having his heart set on taking charge at St James' Park.





It remains to be seen how much the total compensation fee for Bruce will be, or how quickly Newcastle can thrash out an agreement.

