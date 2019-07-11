Steve Bruce Holds Positive Meeting With Lee Charnley As Newcastle Close In

Follow @insidefutbol





Steve Bruce met Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley on Wednesday as he edges closer to becoming the new manager at St. James’ Park, according to the Sun.



The 58-year-old has sought permission from Sheffield Wednesday to hold talks with Newcastle and is set to meet the club's officials today.













Bruce has emerged as Newcastle’s top target to replace Rafael Benitez, who left the club following the end of his contract last month.



Newcastle are actively seeking to make sure they get Bruce in place to become their new manager and are ready to hold talks with Sheffield Wednesday.





Sheffield Wednesday are not keen to lose the manager they appointed in February, but Bruce seems to be working behind the scenes to join his boyhood club.







It has been claimed Newcastle managing director Charnley conducted a meeting with Bruce in Manchester on Wednesday to convince him to move to St. James’ Park.



Newcastle are looking to get a deal over the line by the end of the week and put the former Sunderland boss in charge of their pre-season preparations.





Sheffield Wednesday would be due a hefty compensation fee but Newcastle are confident of reaching an agreement.



Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence are set to follow Bruce to Newcastle from Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

