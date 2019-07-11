Steve Bruce Takes Initiative Amid Newcastle United Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Steve Bruce has asked permission from Sheffield Wednesday to speak to Newcastle United about the Magpies' vacant managerial position, according to the Times.



The former Sunderland boss has emerged as Newcastle’s top target as they seek to replace the position left by Rafael Benitez at the end of last month.













Bruce is on a one-year rolling contract at Hillsborough, but he was only appointed as their manager in February earlier this year.



The Championship club are not keen to welcome an approach for their manager by Newcastle but it seems the former defender has taken the matter into his own hands.





Bruce has been in touch with Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri and has sought permission from him to hold talks with Newcastle.







The 58-year-old is keen on managing in the Premier League again and wants to hear what Newcastle have to offer to him.



It is unclear whether Chansiri has given his consent Bruce, but Sheffield Wednesday would be due a hefty compensation fee if Newcastle want to take him to St. James’ Park.





The Magpies have been keen to put in charge someone who has experience of managing in the Premier League.

