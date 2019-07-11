West Ham United Handed Boost In Gonzalo Higuain Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have been boosted in their interest in Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain as he does not want to join another club in Italian football if he is forced to leave Turin this summer.



Higuain had an unfruitful loan spell at Chelsea in the second half of last season and the Blues decided against extending his stay despite being under a transfer ban.













Juventus do not have plans for the Argentine in their squad next season and the club are desperate to offload him during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Roma are keen on signing the striker as part of their plans to revamp their squad and are prepared to open negotiations with the Italian champions.





However, according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Higuain does not want to consider other options in Italy if he has to leave Juventus this summer.







The player would prefer a fresh start away from Serie A if he is forced to leave the Italian champions.



West Ham have come forward with a bid to sign him on loan with an option to buy, and the news is a boost for the Hammers.





Juventus have told the Hammers that they would have to fork out €40m to get their hands on the former Napoli and Real Madrid striker.

