XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/07/2019 - 11:29 BST

Aston Villa Closing In On Egypt International

 




Aston Villa are closing in on the signature of Egyptian winger Trezeguet after Turkish outfit Kasimpasa accepted a bid from the newly promoted Premier League outfit.

The 24-year-old winger’s future has been subject to much speculation with several clubs believed to be interested in signing him this summer.  


 



Aston Villa have been pushing to get a deal done, but Kasimpasa were unwilling to sell the player. However, that changed recently on the winger’s insistence.

Trezeguet told the club that he wants to leave and he is on the verge of moving to the Premier League with Aston Villa.
 


According to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Kasimpasa accepted a €11m bid from Aston Villa and the player is now expected to join the Villans.



With a fee agreed between the two clubs, the 24-year-old winger is expected to travel to England soon to complete the formalities of the transfer.

The winger has scored 25 goals in 71 appearances during his two years with the Turkish outfit.
 


Aston Villa have been one of the busiest clubs in England this summer and it seems they are on the verge of completing one more deal for a new player.   
 