Aston Villa Closing In On Egypt International

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa are closing in on the signature of Egyptian winger Trezeguet after Turkish outfit Kasimpasa accepted a bid from the newly promoted Premier League outfit.



The 24-year-old winger’s future has been subject to much speculation with several clubs believed to be interested in signing him this summer.













Aston Villa have been pushing to get a deal done, but Kasimpasa were unwilling to sell the player. However, that changed recently on the winger’s insistence.



Trezeguet told the club that he wants to leave and he is on the verge of moving to the Premier League with Aston Villa.





According to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Kasimpasa accepted a €11m bid from Aston Villa and the player is now expected to join the Villans.







With a fee agreed between the two clubs, the 24-year-old winger is expected to travel to England soon to complete the formalities of the transfer.



The winger has scored 25 goals in 71 appearances during his two years with the Turkish outfit.





Aston Villa have been one of the busiest clubs in England this summer and it seems they are on the verge of completing one more deal for a new player.

