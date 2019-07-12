Aston Villa Inch Closer To Signing Ligue 1 Centre Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Reims centre-back Bjorn Engels is expected in England today to complete his move to Aston Villa.



The 24-year-old defender had an impressive last season in French football and is now expected to leave Reims for England ahead of the start of next season.













Aston Villa moved in quickly for the Belgian after establishing contact with the player and Reims, and have been in advanced talks to secure his signature.



And it seems the negotiations have been positive as the club are claimed to be close to securing a deal to sign Engels this summer.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Belgian is expected to arrive in England today to conclude a move to the newly promoted Premier League outfit.







It is unclear whether Aston Villa have managed to agree a fee with Reims, but a deal seems to be close as the player has been given permission to travel to England.



Aston Villa are keen to get the deal over the line and complete all the formalities necessary to make sure Engels joins their pre-season preparation as soon as possible.





Engels recently broke into the Belgium senior squad but is yet to earn a cap for the Red Devils.

