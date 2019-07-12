Bayern Munich Still Optimistic On Leroy Sane Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich are still confident of signing Leroy Sane and have continued to be in touch with the Manchester City winger, according to German magazine Sport Bild.



Sane has been identified as Bayern Munich’s top target this summer as they look to strengthen their flanks following the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.













The German champions have been probing the player to convince him to move back to Germany ahead of the new season, but they are yet to make much headway.



While there has been speculation of Manchester City rejecting offers, Bayern Munich have insisted they will not bid until Sane wants the move.





And the Bavarians remain confident that they will be able to convince the player to join them this summer.







Bayern Munich have continued to be in talks with the former Schalke player and are trying to sell the idea of moving back to his homeland.



However, Sane has not made any decision and it remains to be seen what he will choose to do.





Manchester City want to keep him and have also been in talks with his representatives over a new contract.

