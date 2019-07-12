Blackburn Rovers Take Big Step Forward In Pursuit of Southampton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers have reached an agreement over a fee with Southampton for the signature of striker Sam Gallagher, according to Sky Sports News.



The 23-year-old was a peripheral figure at the south coast club last season and the Saints are ready to cash in.













The club have been keen to sell the striker this summer and he has been attracting considerable interest from several clubs in the Championship.



Brentford were in talks to sign him for a deal worth £5m, but it seems they have been beaten to the post by Blackburn this time around.





The Lancashire club have made rapid progress in negotiations with Southampton for Gallagher’s signature and have reached an agreement over a fee with the Premier League club.







The 23-year-old will now travel to Blackburn and look to agree personal terms before undergoing a medical with the Championship club.



Blackburn are keen to get the deal over the line soon and are hopeful of signing Gallagher over the weekend.





The striker has scored 17 goals in the Championship and had a loan stint at Blackburn in the 2016/17 season.

