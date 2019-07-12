Do Something Quick – Arsenal Legend Urges Laurent Koscielny Action

Follow @insidefutbol





Ian Wright has urged Arsenal to resolve the issue with Laurent Koscielny and discipline him soon, as he feels it is a bad example for the youngsters at the club.



The Arsenal captain has refused to travel with the team for their pre-season tour in Asia, after they denied him the opportunity to be released from his contract.













Koscielny, who has entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates, has piqued the interest of several clubs back in France.



The 33-year-old prefers a move back to Ligue 1 and requested the Gunners terminate his contract in a bid to secure a move away from the club.





And Wright feels the whole situation with Koscielny is a bad example for the youngsters at the club and urged Arsenal to fix it up before the start of the season.







The Arsenal legend also insisted the Gunners should not welcome such behaviour, especially considering they are in transition and need everyone to be together.



“We’re in a position now where we’re behind the eight-ball and it’s going to take us a long time, I believe, to get to where we need to be and challenging again”, Wright said on his YouTube channel.





“We don’t need our leaders, our captains, coming out and doing things like this. It doesn’t set a good example to the youngsters.



“Arsenal need to make sure that they do something quick, do something disciplinary, so that people know this is not going to be acceptable.



“Hopefully it will be sorted before the start of the season.”



Koscielny joined Arsenal from Lorient in 2010 and has made 353 appearances for the club.

