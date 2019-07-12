XRegister
06 October 2018

12/07/2019 - 20:10 BST

Everton Close In On 29-Year-Old, Feel He Will Bring Leadership

 




Everton are closing in on Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph for a fee tipped to be in the region of £8m, according to the Times.

Manchester City have let Delph know that he is free to move on this summer and the Toffees are moving to take him to Goodison Park.


 



It is claimed that Everton believe that Delph can bring his leadership qualities to the team.

The Merseyside giants are continuing to hold talks with Manchester City to iron out the details of the deal, but they are closing in on the midfielder.

 


Delph only has one year left to run on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and Manchester City have made no moves towards offering him a renewal.



A number of sides have shown interest in Delph, but Everton are well placed to win the race his signature.

The midfielder linked up with Manchester City from Aston Villa and has clocked 89 appearances for the Citizens during his stay.
 


He now looks increasingly likely to bolster Marco Silva's squad at Goodison Park.
 