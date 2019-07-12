Everton See Bid For Teen Talent Knocked Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have failed with a bid to land highly-rated Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Billy Crellin.



The Toffees want to take Crellin to Goodison Park and have slapped in an offer for the shot-stopper in a bid to turn Fleetwood's head this summer.













Crellin is currently with Joey Barton's senior squad on a trip to Portugal as the Cod Army prepare for the new campaign in League One in the warmth of southern Europe.



Everton put in a bid for Crellin, but according to the Blackpool Gazette, it has been quickly knocked back by Fleetwood.



Fleetwood have Crellin under contract until the summer of 2020, but he has yet to make a senior appearance for the club in league action.







Barton though rates the 19-year-old and he is expected to play for the Fleetwood first team on Saturday in a friendly clash on the Algarve, as the former Manchester City midfielder takes a close look at him.



Whether Everton will return with an improved offer in a bid to tempt Fleetwood into selling remains to be seen.





Crellin, an England Under-19 international, has played for his country at Under-17 and Under-18 level.

