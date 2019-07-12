XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/07/2019 - 12:19 BST

Everton Slap In Bid For England Under-19 Goalkeeper

 




Everton have slapped in an offer for Fleetwood Town and England Under-19 goalkeeper Billy Crellin, according to Sky Sports News.

Marco Silva is focused on improving Everton’s first team squad this summer as the Toffees look to break into the Premier League’s top six next season.  


 



But the club remain on the lookout for up and coming talent and are prepared to invest in young players with the potential to develop into top stars.

And Crellin is one of the young players the Toffees are interested in taking to Merseyside during the ongoing summer transfer window.
 


It has been claimed that Fleetwood Town have received an offer from Everton for the 19-year-old shot-stopper.



It is unclear whether the League One club have accepted the bid or are prepared to hold out for more money from the Premier League outfit.

A product of the Fleetwood Town academy, Crellin has only made one senior appearance for the club in the EFL Trophy.
 


But Everton are convinced about his talent and are interested in taking him to Goodison Park this summer.   
 