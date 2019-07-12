Everton Slap In Bid For England Under-19 Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have slapped in an offer for Fleetwood Town and England Under-19 goalkeeper Billy Crellin, according to Sky Sports News.



Marco Silva is focused on improving Everton’s first team squad this summer as the Toffees look to break into the Premier League’s top six next season.













But the club remain on the lookout for up and coming talent and are prepared to invest in young players with the potential to develop into top stars.



And Crellin is one of the young players the Toffees are interested in taking to Merseyside during the ongoing summer transfer window.





It has been claimed that Fleetwood Town have received an offer from Everton for the 19-year-old shot-stopper.







It is unclear whether the League One club have accepted the bid or are prepared to hold out for more money from the Premier League outfit.



A product of the Fleetwood Town academy, Crellin has only made one senior appearance for the club in the EFL Trophy.





But Everton are convinced about his talent and are interested in taking him to Goodison Park this summer.

