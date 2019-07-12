XRegister
06 October 2018

12/07/2019 - 09:42 BST

Fulham Closing Transfer Net Around Wolves Star

 




Fulham are closing in on securing a season-long loan deal for Wolves forward Ivan Cavaleiro, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Cottagers are eyeing winning back promotion to the Premier League this term, after finishing bottom on their way to relegation at the end of last season.  


 



As such, Fulham are extensively involved in the summer transfer window to try and bolster their options for their upcoming season in the Championship.

Ryan Babel has left the club to link up with Galatasaray in Turkey and Andre Schurrle has returned to Borussia Dortmund after his loan stint.
 


And it is now claimed Fulham are poised to snap up Cavaleiro from Wolves on a season-long loan deal to bolster their attacking options this summer; the deal will also contain an option to buy.



The Portuguese winger was a target for Fulham last year, but they failed to convince Wolves to send him on loan to west London.

Despite being retained by Wolves last summer, Cavaleiro made just six starts in the Premier League over the course of their campaign.
 


The 25-year-old, who arrived at Molineux from Monaco in 2016, has two years remaining on his contract.

Fulham mark their return to the Championship against newly-promoted Barnsley at Oakwell on 3rd August.   
 