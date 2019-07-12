I’ve Got A Name To Live Up To Now – Jack Clarke

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jack Clarke has admitted the last 12 months at Leeds United have been the biggest of his life so far.



The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough year with Leeds last season, after being promoted to the first team by Marcelo Bielsa.













Clarke went on to make 22 appearances in the Championship and impressed thoroughly for the Whites, who reached the playoff semi-finals.



In the wake of his impressive performances, Clarke earned himself a move to Tottenham, who snapped him up on a £10m deal and loaned him back to Elland Road for the upcoming season.





And following his meteoric rise at Leeds, Clarke has admitted the last 12 months have been the biggest of his life so far.







The winger conceded he was an unknown quantity during pre-season last year, but feels he has a name and style to live up to now, following his rise to prominence with Leeds.



Clarke also insisted it makes his job on the pitch difficult, while also relishing the idea of trying new things and getting even better to cope with the challenge.





“Yes, it has definitely been the biggest 12 months of my life so far”, Clarke told LUTV.



“Last year I was coming here [to Guiseley], sort of unknown, only the people who paid attention to the academy knew who I was, but this year I would say I have a name and style of play to live up to.



“It definitely makes things more difficult because players know what you are about and how you are going to try and play and stuff, but you just have to do new things and do things even better.”



Clarke netted two goals and registered as many assists in the Championship last season.

