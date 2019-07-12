XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/07/2019 - 15:20 BST

Leeds United Exit Confirmed For Young Attacker

 




Watford have confirmed the signature of 19-year-old forward Sam Dalby from Leeds United this summer.

Leeds signed the young forward from Leyton Orient in January last year and he had a loan spell at Morecambe in the second half of last season.  


 



With only a year left on his contract, Leeds decided to cash in on the youngster and he has been sold to Premier League outfit Watford.

Dalby has joined Watford on a two-year contract with an option of another year and will be drafted into their Under-23 set-up.
 


The forward will be hoping to make his mark in the Premier League 2 with the Under-23s in order to make his way into the first team.



He never made a first team appearance at Leeds and has been sold this summer, but for an undisclosed fee.

Dalby made 18 appearances in League Two for Morecambe during his loan stint and scored just one goal.
 


Watford will be hoping to see more from the youngster next season following the summer move.   
 