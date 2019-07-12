Leonardo Take Key Call Over Future of Arsenal and Everton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have the left the decision on the future of Everton and Arsenal target Thomas Meunier to new sporting director Leonardo this summer.



Meunier has entered the last year of his contract and has been widely linked with a move away from the French champions ahead of the start of next season.













Former PSG sporting director Antero Henrique has more or less made the decision to sell him this summer, but the Spaniard is no longer at the club.



Leonardo has taken the reins from Henrique and according to French sports daily L'Equipe, the club have left it to the Brazilian to decide what he wants to do with Meunier.





The Belgian has stated that he would like to stay at PSG next season, but the Parisians are yet to offer him a new contract.







A move to the Premier League has been mooted with Arsenal and Everton considering taking him to England during the ongoing summer transfer window.



The full-back lost his place in the starting eleven last season and PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has not been one of his biggest fans.





But his future at PSG remains unresolved as Meunier continues to deliberate over his options this summer

