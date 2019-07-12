Ligue 1 Side Reluctant To Meet Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny Demands

Follow @insidefutbol





Bordeaux have no interest in paying Arsenal’s asking price for 33-year-old centre-back Laurent Koscielny.



Koscielny has been left out of Arsenal’s squad that travelled to the United States for their pre-season tour after he refused to be part of the travelling party.













Arsenal are set to take disciplinary action against their club captain, but Koscielny is hopeful that it should hasten his departure from the Emirates this summer.



He has an offer from Bordeaux and has been requesting Arsenal terminate his contract, which has a year left, as it would allow him to leave on a free transfer.





Bordeaux are prepared to pay a transfer fee too in order to sign the veteran defender, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they have no interest in paying the figure Arsenal want.







The Gunners are believed to value Koscielny at €10m but the French club do not want to pay such a fee for the 33-year-old defender.



Rennes are also interested in the Frenchman but the centre-back is claimed to prefer a move to Bordeaux.





It remains to be seen what Arsenal do after the transfer saga took an ugly turn on Thursday.

