XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/07/2019 - 13:53 BST

Manuel Pellegrini Wants Sebastien Haller On West Ham Plane To China

 




West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini wants the club to get a deal over the line for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller before his squad fly out for their pre-season tour this weekend.

Haller has emerged as West Ham’s attacking target after they failed to convince Maxi Gomez to move to the London Stadium earlier this month.  


 



The Hammers have opened talks with the Bundesliga outfit for the signature of the French hitman and are hopeful of finding an agreement soon.

According to French radio station RMC, West Ham have offered €38m for Haller and it could be enough for Eintracht Frankfurt.
 


And Pellegrini wants Haller in his West Ham squad before they fly out for their pre-season tour at the weekend.



West Ham have been left with only two senior strikers in Javier Hernandez and Jordan Hugill in their squad after deciding to let Lucas Perez and Marko Arnautovic go.

The club have become increasingly desperate to sign a striker and hopeful that they will be able to get a deal over the line for Haller.
 


The player’s representatives are waiting for the two clubs to thrash out a fee before they can fly out to London to negotiate personal terms with the Hammers.   
 