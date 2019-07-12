Manuel Pellegrini Wants Sebastien Haller On West Ham Plane To China

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini wants the club to get a deal over the line for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller before his squad fly out for their pre-season tour this weekend.



Haller has emerged as West Ham’s attacking target after they failed to convince Maxi Gomez to move to the London Stadium earlier this month.













The Hammers have opened talks with the Bundesliga outfit for the signature of the French hitman and are hopeful of finding an agreement soon.



According to French radio station RMC, West Ham have offered €38m for Haller and it could be enough for Eintracht Frankfurt.





And Pellegrini wants Haller in his West Ham squad before they fly out for their pre-season tour at the weekend.







West Ham have been left with only two senior strikers in Javier Hernandez and Jordan Hugill in their squad after deciding to let Lucas Perez and Marko Arnautovic go.



The club have become increasingly desperate to sign a striker and hopeful that they will be able to get a deal over the line for Haller.





The player’s representatives are waiting for the two clubs to thrash out a fee before they can fly out to London to negotiate personal terms with the Hammers.

