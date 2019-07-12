Newcastle United Linked Winger Tells Senegal Team-mates of Watford Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Newcastle United linked Ismaila Sarr has told his Senegal team-mates that he wants to join Watford this summer.



The 21-year-old winger had an impressive last season in French football and subsequently, he has been heavily linked with a move away from Rennes this summer.













There has been considerable interest in him from the Premier League, with Arsenal and Newcastle; the Magpies have been linked with preparing an offer.



But Watford are the ones who have done all the legwork to land the player and the Hornets have already seen a €30m bid rejected by Rennes for the winger this summer.





However, the Hornets are confident of landing the player and, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Sarr has confided to his Senegal team-mates that he wants to move to Vicarage Road.







The Premier League club have increased their contact with the winger’s entourage and are pushing Rennes to sell the 21-year-old this summer.



Watford have also employed French intermediaries to carry out the negotiations with Rennes for the winger.





The club remain confident that they have done the groundwork necessary to take Sarr to England this summer.

