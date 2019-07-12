Real Betis Identify Nabil Fekir As Potential Replacement For Tottenham Wanted Giovani Lo Celso

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis are considering a swoop for Arsenal linked Nabil Fekir, should they fail to keep Tottenham Hotspur target Giovani Lo Celso at the club this summer, according to Spanish daily Marca.



Lo Celso, who initially joined Betis on loan last summer, completed a permanent transfer from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer following his outstanding displays in Seville.













In the wake of his impressive performances for the club, Lo Celso has emerged as a target for Tottenham in the ongoing summer transfer window.



However, Spurs have yet to reach an agreement over a permanent transfer for Lo Celso, who is valued at €75m by Betis.





However, Betis have already identified a replacement for Lo Celso, should he decide to leave the club this summer, and Tottenham signing the Argentine could lead to the Spanish outfit moving for Arsenal linked Fekir.







Fekir is the man Betis are keen on to replace Lo Celso and he is available.



The Frenchman, who was close to joining Liverpool last summer, is entering the final year of his contract at Lyon.





Lyon are expected to demand a fee in the region of €30m in exchange for his services.



Fekir is also on the radar at Serie A giants Roma.

