06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/07/2019 - 15:18 BST

Sean Longstaff Won't Rock Newcastle Boat To Force Manchester United Move

 




Manchester United target Sean Longstaff has no intention of forcing his way out of Newcastle United, despite being willing to talk terms over a switch to Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports News.

The Red Devils are eyeing bolstering their options in midfield and Longstaff has emerged as a target during the ongoing summer transfer window.  


 



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on snapping up Longstaff this summer and has already initiated talks with Newcastle in an attempt to strike an agreement.

However, the Magpies have maintained a firm stance on Longstaff by stressing he is non-transferable ahead of the upcoming season.
 


And it is now claimed that Longstaff has no intention of forcing his way out of St James’ Park, despite the interest from the Red Devils.



The 21-year-old is believed to be in no hurry to leave Tyneside and is expected to remain fully committed to Newcastle, should they fail to reach an agreement with Manchester United.

As such, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can snare him away from Newcastle in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window.
 


Longstaff has a contract with Newcastle that runs until 2022 and would be willing to speak to Manchester United if a deal is agreed.

Newcastle have been linked with wanting to appoint Steve Bruce as the successor to Rafael Benitez, who opted against extending his stay on Tyneside this summer.   
 