XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/07/2019 - 11:36 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Join Aston Villa In Kalvin Phillips Hunt

 




Tottenham Hotspur are ready to rival Aston Villa for the signature of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to the Daily Mirror.

Phillips has been linked with a move away from Leeds this summer, with Aston Villa failing with one bid, but continuing to show keen interest in taking him to Villa Park.  


 



Leeds have slapped a £30m asking price on Phillips' head, something which has caused Aston Villa to consider their next move carefully.

The coast is far from clear for the Whites and now there is further Premier League interest in the highly rated midfielder in the shape of Spurs.
 


Tottenham signed Jack Clarke from Leeds earlier in the summer before loaning him to the Yorkshire giants for a season.



The club are now targeting Phillips and hoping to snare him away from Elland Road this summer with the lure of Champions League football.

Newcastle are also believed to be keen on the Leeds academy graduate, but Bournemouth and Wolves are claimed to have cooled their interest.
 


The Yorkshire giants are said to have made it clear Premier League suitors will have to pay £30m to get their hands on the midfielder.

Phillips is a boyhood Leeds fan and could yet sign a new contract at Elland Road.   
 