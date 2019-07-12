Tottenham Hotspur Join Aston Villa In Kalvin Phillips Hunt

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are ready to rival Aston Villa for the signature of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to the Daily Mirror.



Phillips has been linked with a move away from Leeds this summer, with Aston Villa failing with one bid, but continuing to show keen interest in taking him to Villa Park.













Leeds have slapped a £30m asking price on Phillips' head, something which has caused Aston Villa to consider their next move carefully.



The coast is far from clear for the Whites and now there is further Premier League interest in the highly rated midfielder in the shape of Spurs.





Tottenham signed Jack Clarke from Leeds earlier in the summer before loaning him to the Yorkshire giants for a season.







The club are now targeting Phillips and hoping to snare him away from Elland Road this summer with the lure of Champions League football.



Newcastle are also believed to be keen on the Leeds academy graduate, but Bournemouth and Wolves are claimed to have cooled their interest.





The Yorkshire giants are said to have made it clear Premier League suitors will have to pay £30m to get their hands on the midfielder.



Phillips is a boyhood Leeds fan and could yet sign a new contract at Elland Road.

