Tottenham Slap In Better Bid Than Arsenal For William Saliba, Spurs Trying To Hijack Deal

Tottenham Hotspur have firmed up their interest in William Saliba and slapped in a bid to hijack the Saint-Etienne defender's move to Arsenal this summer.



Arsenal have been in talks with Saint-Etienne over the last few weeks to secure the signature of the 18-year-old centre-back ahead of the new season.













The Gunners have a broad agreement with Saint-Etienne, which would see Saliba stay at the French club on loan, but still have work to do on the bonus structure, which has not been agreed.



The player also has personal terms agreed with Arsenal, but it has been claimed Tottenham have barged into the negotiations at the last moment.





According to French radio station RMC, Spurs have tabled a bid worth €30m, excluding any add-ons or bonus payments.







Tottenham’s offer exceeds the demands of Saint-Etienne and the club are now prepared to negotiate a deal with the north London side.



The two clubs are scheduled to hold a meeting on Saturday as Tottenham look to spoil Arsenal’s plans to land the young talent.





It remains to be seen whether Arsenal look to improve their offer as they are already working with a shoestring budget this summer.

