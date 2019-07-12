XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/07/2019 - 13:36 BST

Tottenham Slap In Better Bid Than Arsenal For William Saliba, Spurs Trying To Hijack Deal

 




Tottenham Hotspur have firmed up their interest in William Saliba and slapped in a bid to hijack the Saint-Etienne defender's move to Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal have been in talks with Saint-Etienne over the last few weeks to secure the signature of the 18-year-old centre-back ahead of the new season.  


 



The Gunners have a broad agreement with Saint-Etienne, which would see Saliba stay at the French club on loan, but still have work to do on the bonus structure, which has not been agreed.

The player also has personal terms agreed with Arsenal, but it has been claimed Tottenham have barged into the negotiations at the last moment.
 


According to French radio station RMC, Spurs have tabled a bid worth €30m, excluding any add-ons or bonus payments.



Tottenham’s offer exceeds the demands of Saint-Etienne and the club are now prepared to negotiate a deal with the north London side.

The two clubs are scheduled to hold a meeting on Saturday as Tottenham look to spoil Arsenal’s plans to land the young talent.
 


It remains to be seen whether Arsenal look to improve their offer as they are already working with a shoestring budget this summer.   
 