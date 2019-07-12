Train, Home, Eat, PlayStation, Sleep, I Was Alone – Leeds United Star On Tough Elland Road Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United loanee Jay-Roy Grot has lifted the lid on the tough time he experienced following his move to Elland Road and insists he now fully sees the benefits of a mental coach.



The Dutchman joined Leeds from NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands during the summer of 2017, but struggled to hit the ground running at Elland Road.













Grot was restricted to just 653 minutes of playing time in all competitions for Leeds during his debut season in England and was sent out on loan to VVV-Venlo last term, while he has now joined Vitesse, also on loan.



Now, following his move to Arnhem, Grot has lifted the lid on his difficult spell with Leeds during the 2017/18 campaign.





The Whites loanee admitted he felt all alone after his switch to Elland Road and feels it did not help when it came to performing on the pitch.







“I always thought a mental coach was a sign of weakness until I made the switch to Leeds United”, Grot told Dutch daily De Gelderlander.



“A whole new world opened up for me. I was completely alone there.





“In the end, a lot comes to you as a professional abroad. Mentally, that was a test.



“It was training, going home, eating, the PlayStation and sleeping. I found it disappointing.



“The weight [on me] was getting bigger and that again did not help the football.



"I can't stand being alone, I know now. I am a family man.”



However, Grot feels much better after hiring a mental coach to help and admits it has helped him get into a good mental space, with a plan for the future.



“The greatest athletes work with a sports psychologist. It's not a dirty word. It's not scary. It's a blessing”, he continued.



“I threw everything on the table. Everything I think and feel.



“We have now drawn up a plan together. Where I want to go. What I want as a professional athlete. I feel so much better now.”



Grot will be hoping to shine with Vitesse in the Dutch top flight and is still under contract at Elland Road.

