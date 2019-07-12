Valencia Lodge Enquiry For Man Utd and Monaco Linked Benoit Badiashile

Follow @insidefutbol





Valencia have joined the race to secure the signature of Manchester United and Wolves tracked Monaco youngster Benoit Badiashile.



The 18-year-old centre-back is a highly rated talent in French football and is currently with the France Under-19 squad for their European Championship campaign.













But there has been intense speculation over his future at Monaco as coach Leonardo Jardim has privately told the player that he cannot guarantee him regular playing time next season.



Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the youngster for some time and Wolves have tabled a put in a loan bid with an option to buy Badiashile this summer.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Valencia are also interested in taking the young defender to Spain in the ongoing transfer window.







It has been claimed that the Spanish giants have enquired about the possibility of signing the Monaco youngster this summer.



A product of the Monaco academy, Badiashile has only made 26 appearances for the senior team thus far.





But he remains a highly rated talent and Monaco are likely to ask for a fee in the region of €35m for the teenage defender.

