Watford Deliver Transfer Message To Rennes In Attacker Chase

Watford have told Rennes that they will have to improve upon their initial bid in order to secure the signature of Dodi Lukebakio.



The 21-year-old attacker showed pristine form on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf last season and has been subject to interest from several clubs in Europe.













An array of Bundesliga clubs such as Schalke, Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig have been keen to secure his signature from Watford this summer.



Rennes have also been in the race to get their hands on Lukebakio and are claimed to have tabled a bid in the region of €10m for the forward.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Watford are preparing to meet Rennes in the coming days and discuss the potential sale of the attacker this summer.







The Hornets have communicated to the French club that they will have to add more millions to their initial offer for Lukebakio.



It has been claimed that Watford have received bids in the region of €15m for the attacker from other clubs in Europe.





Rennes are keen to sign Lukebakio and are hopeful of negotiating a deal with the Premier League club this summer.

