Arsenal and Everton Target Nicolas Pepe Doesn’t Want Big Club Move, Sets Sights On Intermediate Side

Nicolas Pepe does not want to cut corners on his way to the top of the game, with the Arsenal and Everton target plotting a move to a club below the elite.



The Lille winger has been the subject of big speculation this summer, and with his summer involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations now over, matters over his future are expected to accelerate.













Arsenal have been linked with putting in an €80m bid for Pepe, while Everton have also been credited with an interest.



Pepe's advisors want to meet the coaches of those teams chasing his signature, while the player himself is in no rush to take a decision as he plots what is an important next career step.



And, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Pepe has decided he does not want to cut corners on his route to the top.







He has decided to opt for a team below the elite sides, before then making the leap to one of the biggest clubs in the game.



Pepe believes his development still has some way to go and a move to an intermediate club would be the best route to the top.





Lille are keen to conclude the winger's sale before the end of the month.

