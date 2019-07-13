XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2019 - 18:48 BST

Arsenal In With Big Bid For Everton Target Nicolas Pepe, Lille Officials Note Offer

 




Arsenal have burst into the race for Everton target Nicolas Pepe by slapping in a big offer for the Lille winger.

Pepe has turned heads with his performances for Lille in Ligue 1, but the French club are willing to let him leave this summer for the right price.


 



Liverpool have been linked with Pepe, but there has been no sign of a Reds swoop yet, while in recent days Everton have been at the front of the queue to snap up the Ivory Coast international.

Now Arsenal have barged into the picture and, according to French broadcaster TF1's Telefoot programme, a bid has gone in from the Gunners.

 


It is claimed that Arsenal's offer for Pepe is set at €80m.



Lille officials have noted the offer and are considering the proposal.

Pepe, who has now finished his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast, has yet to make a decision on what he wants to do this summer.
 


There may be further twists and turns to come in the saga.

Not least because Pepe has opted to give priority to Paris Saint-Germain if they move for him to replace Neymar.

The Brazil star, who cost PSG €222m, is keen to exit the Parc des Princes.
 