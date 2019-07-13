Arsenal In With Big Bid For Everton Target Nicolas Pepe, Lille Officials Note Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have burst into the race for Everton target Nicolas Pepe by slapping in a big offer for the Lille winger.



Pepe has turned heads with his performances for Lille in Ligue 1, but the French club are willing to let him leave this summer for the right price.













Liverpool have been linked with Pepe, but there has been no sign of a Reds swoop yet, while in recent days Everton have been at the front of the queue to snap up the Ivory Coast international.



Now Arsenal have barged into the picture and, according to French broadcaster TF1's Telefoot programme, a bid has gone in from the Gunners.



It is claimed that Arsenal's offer for Pepe is set at €80m.







Lille officials have noted the offer and are considering the proposal.



Pepe, who has now finished his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast, has yet to make a decision on what he wants to do this summer.





There may be further twists and turns to come in the saga.



Not least because Pepe has opted to give priority to Paris Saint-Germain if they move for him to replace Neymar.



The Brazil star, who cost PSG €222m, is keen to exit the Parc des Princes.

