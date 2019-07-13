Arsenal Try Again For Kieran Tierney, Bid In To Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have gone back in with another offer for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, according to Sky Sports Scotland.



The Gunners want to land the defender, but have already seen one bid knocked back by Celtic, who will not let Tierney leave for below their valuation.













Now Arsenal have made a fresh attempt to have a bid accepted by Celtic and it is claimed they have offered in the region of £25m for the Scotland international.



All eyes will be on whether Celtic deem the bid acceptable and then allow Tierney to speak to Arsenal.



Unai Emery's men are wrestling with a tight transfer budget this summer.







The Gunners have several positions they want to strengthen and are having to balance their funds across deals.



Arsenal are keen on Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba, but are being challenged for the centre-back by rivals Tottenham Hotspur.





Celtic have already signed another left-back, with Neil Lennon setting about reinforcing his squad ahead of the new season.

