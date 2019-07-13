Brentford Pull Aston Villa and Sheffield United Target Out of Friendly

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa, Brighton, Sheffield United and West Ham target Neal Maupay has withdrawn from Brentford’s pre-season friendly against Dynamo Kyiv later today, according to Sky Sports News.



The French striker was one of the top players in the Championship last season, scoring 25 goals in 43 appearances in the second tier of English football.













He has been attracting interest from several clubs in the Premier League with Aston Villa, Brighton and West Ham probing the possibility of snaring him away from Brentford.



The striker was scheduled to feature for Brentford against Dynamo Kyiv, but the Championship club have withdrawn him from the squad.





The ongoing uncertainty over his future made the club believe that he is not in the right frame of mind to play for them in the pre-season friendly.







Maupay has been given permission to travel to France and spend the next three days in his homeland to sort out his mind.



Brentford expect the forward to return to training with the club on Tuesday.





The Championship club are claimed to be asking for a fee in the region of £20m for the Frenchman.

