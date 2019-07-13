XRegister
06 October 2018

13/07/2019 - 22:54 BST

Claim From Italy: Bayern Munich Keen On Everton Linked Nicolas Pepe

 




Bayern Munich have rekindled their interest in securing a deal for Everton target Nicolas Pepe in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Ivory Coast international has emerged as a wanted man in the summer transfer window, following his impressive campaign with Lille last season.  


 



Pepe netted 22 goals and chipped in with 11 assists for his team-mates last term, as Lille finished runners-up behind Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

As such, the 24-year-old has been the subject of interest from several clubs, including Liverpool and Everton, during the ongoing summer transfer window.
 


There is also serious interest from Germany as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Bayern Munich have rekindled their interest in the winger.



It is claimed the Bavarians want to sign both Pepe and Leroy Sane to replace Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery ahead of the upcoming season.

Bayern Munich could lodge a bid worth €75m for Pepe.
 


With several sides keen on the Ivorian, the race for his signature could heat up in the coming weeks.

Pepe, who made the switch to Lille from Angers in 2017, has a contract that runs until 2022.   
 