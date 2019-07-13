Everton Star Won’t Be Drawn On Paris Saint-Germain Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has remained coy on the speculation of interest from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.



The 29-year-old midfielder wanted to join PSG in January, but Everton rejected selling him towards the end of the window and rebuffed offers from the Parisians.













PSG are back in for Gueye this summer as well and have already seen a bid, less than €30m, rejected by Everton.



The Parisians are expected to come back with a better offer in the coming weeks and Everton have made it clear that they want in excess of €30m.





But the player claimed that he has remained oblivious of the rumours over his future and insisted that he does not want to discuss it at the moment as he wants to focus on Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign.







Gueye was quoted as saying by French outlet Top Mercato: “I did not read L’Equipe but I was told about it.



“And I am completely focused on this competition, so we’ll have time to talk about it again if it is still there."





The Toffees midfielder was questioned over whether he is interested in PSG and replied: "I cannot talk about that here.



"Once again, I am focused on this competition."



Gueye is believed to be as keen on a move to the French champions as he was when they wanted him in the winter.

