X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/07/2019 - 14:59 BST

13/07/2019 - 14:59 BST

Fenerbahce In Talks To Offload Leeds Linked Michael Frey, Swiss Clubs Showing Interest

 




Leeds United and Middlesbrough linked Michael Frey is in talks to leave Fenerbahce, with interest from Switzerland.

The Turkish giants only snapped up the Swiss striker last summer, landing him from FC Zurich, but now want to offload him after a disappointing season in Istanbul.


 



He has been linked with Leeds and Middlesbrough already this summer, but has now received proposals from clubs in his native Switzerland.

And as a result the striker is in talks with several teams to quit Fenerbahce, according to Turkish outlet Kralspor.

 


Fenerbache are ready to sign off on his departure for the right price.



The Yellow Canaries paid €2.6m to capture Frey last summer.

He only found the back of the net on three occasions in the Turkish Super Lig though, with Fenerbahce enduring a disastrous campaign.
 


Fenerbahce have embarked upon a recruitment drive to refresh their squad this summer and Frey is firmly surplus to requirements at the club.
 