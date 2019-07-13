XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2019 - 13:03 BST

Gladbach Preparing To Move For Southampton Target

 




Borussia Monchengladbach are interested in signing Southampton linked right midfielder Bryan Mbeumo from French side Troyes this summer.

The 19-year-old caught the eye of many observers last season when he scored ten goals in 35 appearances in the second tier of French football.  


 



Southampton and Wolves have been interested in signing him and have reportedly tabled similar bids for the Troyes midfielder this summer.

However, the player was initially reluctant to leave France and was believed to be keen on a move to a Ligue 1 club during the ongoing window.
 


But none of the French clubs got close to matching Troyes’ €8m valuation of the player and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, one more German club are now in the fray for him.



Monchengladbach have been laying down the groundwork for an approach for Mbeumo and are interested in taking him to Germany.

And it has been claimed that the player is now open to a move outside France this summer.
 


The Bundesliga outfit are expected to make a concrete over for the player in the coming weeks.   
 