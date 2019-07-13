Gladbach Preparing To Move For Southampton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Monchengladbach are interested in signing Southampton linked right midfielder Bryan Mbeumo from French side Troyes this summer.



The 19-year-old caught the eye of many observers last season when he scored ten goals in 35 appearances in the second tier of French football.













Southampton and Wolves have been interested in signing him and have reportedly tabled similar bids for the Troyes midfielder this summer.



However, the player was initially reluctant to leave France and was believed to be keen on a move to a Ligue 1 club during the ongoing window.





But none of the French clubs got close to matching Troyes’ €8m valuation of the player and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, one more German club are now in the fray for him.







Monchengladbach have been laying down the groundwork for an approach for Mbeumo and are interested in taking him to Germany.



And it has been claimed that the player is now open to a move outside France this summer.





The Bundesliga outfit are expected to make a concrete over for the player in the coming weeks.

