13/07/2019 - 23:41 BST

He Always Had Something – Former Leeds United Star Hails Two Special Team-mates

 




Former Leeds United midfielder Andrew Hughes has admitted his former team-mates Jermaine Beckford and Jonny Howson were special talents.

Hughes, who made the switch to Elland Road from Norwich City in 2007, spent three memorable years with the Yorkshire club.  


 



The Englishman played an instrumental role during the Whites promotion to the Championship from League One in 2010.

And Hughes has reflected on his time at Elland Road by recalling the abilities of some of his team-mates, who possessed a special aura about them.
 


The midfielder heaped the praise on Beckford and Howson for the ability they possessed on the pitch.



Hughes revealed that Howson was always the best player in training and equally consistent during games, while Beckford possessed the ability to be decisive by scoring goals and making thing happen for the side.

“I think Jermaine always had something [of an aura] about him”, Hughes told LUTV.
 


“Jonny Howson was always the best player in training, always an eight out of 10 on a Saturday.

“Jermaine you knew, certainly he had something about him, he was like ‘give me the ball and I’ll score the goals.

"I know I’ll move on, but I’m going to do whatever I can do to help this club’ and he did.”

Hughes moved to Scunthorpe United from Leeds during the winter transfer window in 2011.   
 