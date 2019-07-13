He Is A Leeds United Player, They Decide – Club Boss On Keeping Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Elfsborg coach Jimmy Thelin has insisted that Pawel Cibicki remains a Leeds United player, despite his side being keen to keep hold of the attacker.



Cibicki joined Elfsborg from Leeds on a six-month loan deal earlier this year and may well have played his last game for the Swedish outfit as he is due back at Elland Road.













The attacker appears to be firmly out of Marcelo Bielsa's plans at Leeds, but Thelin cannot report any agreement and insists as things stand the former Malmo man is a Leeds player.



Asked about Cibicki at a press conference, Thelin said: "We loaned him until now and then we will see what happens in the future.



"The first thing is that he is not our player, then you can try to negotiate [to change that] and so on.







"He has been very important to us and provides a threat for opposing sides so that they have to keep track of him, and he creates a lot of chances for us, so he is very important from the contributing side and he did it OK in the spring.



"Right now he is a Leeds player and then we will see what happens next", the Elfsborg boss added.





Thelin was pushed on what the next step for Cibicki said and explained: "Right now he belongs to Leeds. They decide [if he stays or goes]."



Leeds captured Cibicki from Swedish giants Malmo and much was expected from the attacker when he landed at Elland Road.



However, Cibicki only broke through into the team towards the end of Thomas Christiansen's spell as head coach and then was back on the fringes when Paul Heckingbottom took over.



The Swede has fared no better under Bielsa.

