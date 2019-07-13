XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/07/2019 - 15:09 BST

Helder Costa and Ben White Amongst Leeds Stars Not Travelling To Australia

 




Leeds United have announced their squad to head to Australia for friendly games against Manchester United and Western Sydney Wanderers, with a host of players staying behind to work on their fitness.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has concluded that fitness work is needed more for some players than a trip Down Under, meaning several star players will not be on show in Australia.


 



The Argentine has notably decided to keep new signings Ben White and Helder Costa at home, while Jack Clarke, Mateusz Klich, Ezgjan Alioski, Luke Ayling, Tyler Roberts, Jamie Shackleton, and goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, will also not travel.

Leeds opt to take goalkeepers Kiko Casilla and Kamil Miazek, while Barry Douglas, Liam Cooper and Gaetano Berardi travel too.

 


Adam Forshaw will be on the plane, while Pablo Hernandez is also sure to be a welcome sight for Leeds supporters in Australia.



Despite continued transfer speculation, Kalvin Phillips and Kemar Roofe are included in the travelling party.

Jack Harrison, signed again this summer from Manchester City, goes on the tour, along with Patrick Bamford. Boss Bielsa meanwhile will travel to Australia only early next week.
 


Leeds United Squad For Australia Tour

Kiko Casilla, Kamil Miazek, Barry Douglas, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Gaetano Berardi, Bryce Hosannah, Clarke Oduor, Adam Forshaw, Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Stevens, Mateusz Bogusz, Kemar Roofe, Patrick Bamford
 